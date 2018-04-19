Delegation of Royal Dutch Shell calls on PM; keen to invest in Pak energy sector

LONDON, Apr 19(APP):Royal Dutch Shell, a British–Dutch multinational oil and gas company has expressed its interest in the LNG and renewable energy sectors of Pakistan as well as investments in the more traditional fuels marketing landscape.

The interest was shown during the meeting between a delegation of Royal Dutch Shell led by Ben Van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Thursday.

During the meeting between the delegation of Royal Dutch Shell, headquartered in the Netherlands and incorporated in the United Kingdom, the delegation discussed further investment interest in Pakistan.

The meeting was extremely cordial where Shell’s interests in Pakistan were discussed. The development of Pakistan’s energy sector and in particular the development of Pakistan’s natural gas and LNG was acknowledged by the CEO of Shell.

Chief Executive, Royal Dutch Shell informed the Prime Minister about Shell’s interest in the LNG & Renewable energy sectors of Pakistan as well as investments in the more traditional fuels marketing landscape.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of Shell’s role in the downstream sector of the country and said he was looking forward to Shell’s investment in LNG and renewables.

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK were also present during the meeting.