ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Delegation led by Lord Ahmad, member of Parliament of UK and Prime Minister’s Special Representative Tuesday called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari. Besides Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner to Pakistan and other high officials were also present on the occasion.
Different matters related to human rights issues including the rights of women, children and minorities were discussed.
Delegation of UK Parliament calls on Dr. Shireen Mazari
