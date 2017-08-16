Delegation of Tehreek-i-Nifaz Fiqa Jafria calls on Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): A delegation of Tehreek-i-Nifaz Fiqa

Jafria Wednesday called on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and

felicitated him on taking over the charge of interior ministry.

Minister for Religious affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf was also

present on the occasion.

The interior minister said the religious tolerance

was need of the hour.

He said extremism was a conspiracy and it

aimed at dividing the Muslims among various sects.

“People belonging to all sects should play their role in

development and prosperity of the country by putting aside their

differences”, he added.

He said the government was taking measures to cope with

challenges of extremism and terrorism being faced by the country.

He expressed the government’s resolve to create such

atmosphere where every citizen would receive their due respect in

the society.

The minister also assured the delegation that security would

be further strengthened in the country during the month of Muharram

ul Haram.