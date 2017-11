Delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Javed Kiyani, Ahsan Latif, Aslam Ghani, Sikander Khan, Ikram-ul-Haq, Aslam Farooq and Nouman Khan.

Minister for Commerce and Textile Muhammad Pervez Malik was also present during the meeting.

Matters pertaining to the industry came under discussion.

The Prime Minister observed that the issues raised by the Sugar Mills Association will be duly considered.