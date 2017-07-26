Delegation of OGP Initiative calls on Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): A delegation of the Open

Government Partnership (OGP) initiative led by

Florencio Butch Abad, the Founding Minister of OGP

called on Federal Minister for Finance Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister welcomed the guests and said that

their visit to the country is an affirmation of the

progress being made in Pakistan towards transparency,

accountability, participation and technological

innovation.

He said that Pakistan has come a long way in

improving governmental processes since the present

government assumed responsibilities four years ago.

Since 2013, “We have joined OECD Multilateral

Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax

Matters in September last year and it is my sincerest

effort that we also join the OECD convention on anti-

bribery soon”, the minister said.

Abad said that Pakistan’s economic and financial

achievements are being internationally acknowledged.

He said that the delegation’s current visit to

Pakistan will help in the co-creation of a National

Action Plan with civil society.

He also said that during the current visit they

have realized that Pakistan has made considerable

progress in the fiscal openness initiative which is also

one of the objectives of the Open Government

Partnership.

He said that reforms being introduced in financial

and administrative matters in Pakistan was praiseworthy

and the partnership of government of Pakistan with OGP

will prove a historic event in South Asia.

The Minister informed Mr. Abad that continuing on

the tradition of the last three years, the government

will launch the next Tax Directory in the current week.

The members of the delegation appreciated the bold

step taken by the Finance Minister in this regard and

hoped that the good tradition set by the present

government will continue in future also.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance

attended the meeting.