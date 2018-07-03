Delegation of NAVTTC officials calls on the High Commissioner

LONDON, Jul 3 (APP):A delegation of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), led by its Executive Director, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, called on Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) in his office here on Monday.

The delegation is visiting the UK on the invitation of the British Council.

Nishat Riaz MBE, Director Education, British Council Pakistan was accompanying

the delegation, a statement of the High Commission issued here today said.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, the Executive Director briefed the High Commissioner that NAVTTC

is making endeavours to strengthen international collaboration to improve and upgrade the quality

of technical training in Pakistan.

The visit, it was informed, was taking place in this context and the delegation would

be holding meetings with relevant UK’s Government Departments and technical training institutes.

Terming the skill development and technical training the gateway to the socio-economic

development of the country, the High Commissioner appreciated the collaborative efforts of the

NAVTTC and the British Council.

He also assured the delegation of all possible assistance of the High Commission and

its Consulates in connecting them with appropriate experts and institutes.

Other members of the delegation included Nasir Iqbal Malik Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Punjab TEVTA, Muzaffar Ali Bhutto, MD Sindh TEVTA, and Ms Falahat Imran, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Lahore Division).