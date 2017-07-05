Delegation of Chinese experts visits Pakistan on July 10-14 to review suitability of PEZs

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on
Wednesday said that a delegation of Chinese experts would be
visiting Pakistan on July 10-14, 2017 to review the suitability of
Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
provinces.
The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of
mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and
Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI)
Shah Jhan Shah here.
He said the government is committed to provide ease of
doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness
for Multinational Companies (MNCs).
Shah Jahan said that Seven SEZs cells had been approved for
facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide
them facility at one place.
The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility
for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four
provinces of the country.
