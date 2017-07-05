Delegation of Chinese experts visits Pakistan on July 10-14 to review suitability of PEZs

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on

Wednesday said that a delegation of Chinese experts would be

visiting Pakistan on July 10-14, 2017 to review the suitability of

Prioritized Economic Zones (PEZs) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

provinces.

The delegation of Chinese experts headed by deputy head of

mission of Chinese Embassy will evaluate Rashakai Nowshera and

Dhabeji PEZs in Sindh, said a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI)

Shah Jhan Shah here.

He said the government is committed to provide ease of

doing business for foreign investors and also global competitiveness

for Multinational Companies (MNCs).

Shah Jahan said that Seven SEZs cells had been approved for

facilitating the investors through one window operation to provide

them facility at one place.

The spokesman said that SEZs investors would get the facility

for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four

provinces of the country.