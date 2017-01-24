Delegation of Aga Khan Foundation calls on BISP Chairperson

KARACHI, Jan 24 (APP): A delegation of Agha Khan Foundation called on Minister of State and the Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) MNA Marvi Memon at BISP office.

Director Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), Dr. Rozina briefed the BISP chairperson and informed that Aga Khan Foundation intends to conduct a household survey in Jamshoro by utilizing BISP data.

The survey will assess the financial awareness level of the beneficiary households and train them in basic life skills, general numeracy and smart utilization of BISP stipends.

BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon stated that BISP data is being utilized by more than 40 welfare programmes and appreciated Aga Khan Foundation for undertaking this initiative.

The delegation was led by Dr. Rozina included Dr Zahid Memon, Dr Imran, Dr Tanzeela and Tajuddin Shah Rashidi.

Dr Zahid Memon lauded the government and BISP Chairperson for up scaling of BISP and stated that BISP is playing a commendable role for the protection of vulnerable segments of society by empowering them.

On the occasion, Director General of BISP, Naeem Anwar, Director (HQs) BISP Rafique, Media Officer BISP Shafquat were also present.