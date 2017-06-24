Defiance to anti-immigrant efforts continues as city passes bill that will shield aliens

WASHINGTON, June 23 (APP): As the Trump administration tightens

noose around undocumented immigrants, a city in the state of Maryland

has passed a law that will restrict police to comply with the orders

of the federal government to help net illegal aliens.

The city of Rockville early this week passed an ordinance that

directs policy officers and city employees not to ask questions about

a person’s immigration status and restricts enforcement of federal immigration law that has seen a quantum jump in arrest of undocumented immigrants since President Trump took over this year.

Rockville’s mayor and council approved the ‘Fostering Community

Trust’ ordinance on a 3-2 vote that is seen as a first step toward

becoming a ‘sanctuary city’ a term being used these days to identify

cities which have vowed to defy orders by the Trump administration

to help net undocumented immigrants.

President Trump fought and won the Presidential election on a

campaign that promised strict actions against undocumented

immigrants estimated at 11 million.

Weeks after President Trump was inaugurated, the Department

of Homeland Security issued sweeping orders to enforce tough

immigration laws putting the undocumented aliens at risk of

deportation. Under the instructions, Customs and Border

Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

agents were directed to identify, capture and quickly deport

every undocumented immigrant they come across.

There has been spike in arrest of undocumented immigrants in

recent months. An ICE report issued in May said that more than

41,300 undocumented immigrants were arrested in the first 100

days of President Trump’s administration. The arrests represent

a 38 percent increase from the same time period of 2016, when

about 30,000 undocumented immigrants were arrested.

Several cities, municipalities and even students’ bodies

in various universities have vowed to defy the federal immigration

orders to protect undocumented immigrants. The Trump administration

has threatened that it will cut funding to those states and cities

which will resist the orders.

The ‘Foster Community Trust’ ordinance is seen as the first

step towards becoming the so-called sanctuary city. City employees

now cannot inquire about a person’s immigration status or cooperate

with federal immigration authorities.

Those supporting the ordinance said they hope the new ordinance

will help undocumented immigrants feel comfortable reporting crimes

and providing information to police which will benefit the Rockville

city as a whole. After the recent spate of arrests, that includes

those who check up with the immigration office for different reasons, illegal immigrants are scared of going or reporting to police

fearing they will be arrested.