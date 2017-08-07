Defence to be made invincible: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Khurram

Dastgir Khan, has said that the Armed Forces of the country would

be strengthened, in terms of resources and equipment, so as to make

defence of the country impregnable.

He stated this after assuming charge of the Ministry, said a

press release issued here.

Spelling out the priorities of his Government, the Minister

stated that National Defence of the country would be strengthened as

it is confronting enormous internal and external challenges.

Earlier, the Minister held introductory meeting with the

senior officers of the Ministry. He was also briefed about the role

and functions of Ministry and its allied organizations, in detail.