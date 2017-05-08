Defence Production Minister leaves for Istanbul on 5-day visit

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday left here for Istanbul on a five-day official visit to attend 13th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF-17), being organized by Turkey.

Prior to the departure, the minister termed the visit of ‘great significance’ to further promote defence cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

Rana Tanveer is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Turkish Minister for National Defence Fikri Isic for the exhibition, a press release said.

During the visit, Rana Tanveer said, productive discussion would be held with the Thurkish authorities on regional situation especially in context of Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to India.

He said Pakistan’s defence industry was matching the world’s developed industries, saying “Our defence products are being acknowledge at international level.”

Rana Tanveer would hold meetings with the Turkish Minister for National Defence, representatives of different countries and international companies.

Pakistan’s defence production departments including Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Heavy Industries Taxila, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and National Radio Telecommunication would showcase their products in the international exhibition.