Defence Minister visits Pakistan Navy units at JNB Ormara

KARACHI, Jan 24 (APP): In an impressive ceremony held at Pakistan Navy’s Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, Balochistan, two Corvettes PMSS Hingol and Basol were inducted in Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

A PN statement on Tuesday said that the Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest at the ceremony.

He was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

The ceremony was also attended by the senior civil and military officials.

The Chinese origin corvettes are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and will augment protection of Exclusive Economic Zone and law enforcement in the maritime arena.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif witnessed operational arrangements as well as various socio-economic empowerment initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy at Ormara for the uplift of local residents.

He showed his satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and effectiveness in ensuring security in the maritime arena.

The Defence Minister emphasized on important role of PN especially high priority accorded to ensure safety and security of maritime components of CPEC project.

He said that the success of the CPEC and Gwadar Port project depended upon secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean region and in particular Arabian Sea for which Pakistan Navy was fully prepared.

He also interacted with the officers and men deployed at Ormara and lauded their commitment and perseverance for the service to the nation.

Later, the Defence Minister visited Cadet College Ormara and Bahria Model College to witness various activities and interacted with the cadets and students.

He also visited PN hospital, PNS Darman Jah where he was briefed about the various medical facilities and services being provided to local residents as well as the medical camps frequently organized in remote coastal areas of Balochistan.

The Defence Minister acknowledged the efforts and appreciated Pakistan Navy for effectively contributing in the noble cause and providing the great service to the coastal people.