Defence Minister meets CJCSC; discusses armed forces readiness, capacity building

RAWALPINDI Mar 29 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad

Asif Wednesday called on Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee

(CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters,

here.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters

related to national security and defence came under discussion

during the meeting.

Armed Forces readiness and capacity building was also

discussed and it was reiterated that necessary steps would be taken

towards enhancement of the same.

The Defence Minister lauded high professional standards of the

Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in defence of the

country including war against terrorism.