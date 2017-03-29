Defence Minister meets CJCSC; discusses armed forces readiness, capacity building

RAWALPINDI Mar 29 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad
Asif Wednesday called on Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee
(CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters,
here.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters
related to national security and defence came under discussion
during the meeting.
Armed Forces readiness and capacity building was also
discussed and it was reiterated that necessary steps would be taken
towards enhancement of the same.
The Defence Minister lauded high professional standards of the
Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in defence of the
country including war against terrorism.