Defence Minister attending SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Beijing, China.

The Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are meeting in Beijing, China from April 21 to 25, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Defence.

On the invitation of General Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and National Defence Minister of China, the Federal Minister for Defence is attending the summit.

Pakistan along with India attained full membership status of the SCO at the Astana Summit in 2017. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are the other member status of SCO.

During the Summit, the SCO member countries would exchange views on the current international and regional security issues as well as other issues of common interest.