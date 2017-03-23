Defence forces exhibit spirit, valour to defend motherland

ISLAMABAD March 23 (APP): The country’s defence forces on Thursday spectacularly exhibited the spirit, valour and level of preparedness to defend the motherland on 77th Pakistan Day.

The joint services parade, being the main function to mark the day, was held here at Parade Venue, Shakarparian.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Chief of National Defence Forces of South Africa, General Solly

Zacharia SHOKE, witnessed the parade as the special guest, which was especially participated by the tri-services troops of People’s

Liberation Army (PLA) China, a contingent of Special Services Group of Saudi Royal Forces and Meheter Band, the oldest military band of Turkey.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif were also present at the dais.

The event has attained historic value as the defence forces of brotherly and friendly countries like, China Saudi Arabia and Turkey participated in the Pakistan Day Joint Services Parade for the first time.

A large number of federal cabinet members, parliamentarians, diplomats, foreign dignitaries, civil and military officers and general public witnessed the historic moments and appreciated the armed and civil forces on display of their mastery and technique achieved by them over the period.

CAS Air Marshal Suhail Aman led the fly past by himself flying a fighter aircraft marking the inauguration of the ceremony by presenting salute to the chief guest and guests while the personnel of the Special Services Group of the three forces presented farewell salute through freefall at the Parade Venue.