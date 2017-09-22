Defence Day observed at the Pakistan High Commission London

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (APP): The Pakistan High Commission,
London organized a Defence Day reception at the High Commission
on Thursday – the delayed celebrations to ensure that the guests
are back from summer vacation.
According to a press release of the Pakistan High Commission,
London, te reception was attended by a large number of Defence
Attache community, representatives of the Foreign & Commonwealth
Office, Pakistani community, media representatives and think-tanks
notables.
On this occasion, rich tributes were paid to the armed forces
and the people of Pakistan who rendered great sacrifices in Pakistan’s
fight against external aggression and the ongoing struggle against the menace of
terrorism and violent extremism.
In his remarks on the occasion, Pakistan High Commissioner to
the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas highlighted the significance of the day
and paid rich tributes to the defence forces of Pakistan for
safeguarding the sovereignty of the motherland.
He said, “This Day commemorates when, more than a half century
ago, the armed forces and the people of Pakistan joined hands to
repel the aggression and valiantly defended their country. Pakistan’s
Armed’ Forces have played very significant role in the national
development as well as in responding to natural calamities, he
added.
“Our Armed Forces have yet again established their mettle by
defeating the forces of darkness and terrorists who were not
only threatening us but are a threat to the entire civilized
world. I am glad to share that the successful military operations
under the National Action Plan, called Operation Zarb-e-Azb and
Raddul Fassad are showing successful results”, he said.
“A small proof of this success story is that today in
Pakistan, a friendly cricket match between the UK Media and
MPs Team and Pakistan XI was played in Miran Shah, the headquarter
of the North Waziristan Agency, which until couple of years ago,
was under the clutches of militants and terrorists,” he remarked.
The High Commissioner also appreciated the growing Pakistan,
UK military cooperation.
Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Raja Rabnawaz, Defence
& Naval Adviser said, “On 6 September 1965, people of Pakistan
demonstrated an unprecedented national unity and stood firmly
behind their valiant Armed Forces to thwart a serious aggression
by the enemy. Our soldiers, sailors and airmen courageously
defended their motherland. Today, we also make a resolve to
defend the country against all threats,” he said.
“The people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have yet again
demonstrated the same spirit of national unity in fighting
against terrorism and violent extremism. No other country
in the world has lost as many soldiers and civilians in its
fight against terrorism. Such successes would not have been
possible without resolute and determined support from the
people of Pakistan.”
Colonel Nadeem Iqbal Khan, Army & Air Adviser moderated
the event. A short video documentary on Pakistan military’s
successful fight against terrorism and extremism was also
shown to the guest on the occasion.
Defence Day observed at the Pakistan High Commission London
ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (APP): The Pakistan High Commission,