Defence Day observed at the Pakistan High Commission London

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (APP): The Pakistan High Commission,

London organized a Defence Day reception at the High Commission

on Thursday – the delayed celebrations to ensure that the guests

are back from summer vacation.

According to a press release of the Pakistan High Commission,

London, te reception was attended by a large number of Defence

Attache community, representatives of the Foreign & Commonwealth

Office, Pakistani community, media representatives and think-tanks

notables.

On this occasion, rich tributes were paid to the armed forces

and the people of Pakistan who rendered great sacrifices in Pakistan’s

fight against external aggression and the ongoing struggle against the menace of

terrorism and violent extremism.

In his remarks on the occasion, Pakistan High Commissioner to

the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas highlighted the significance of the day

and paid rich tributes to the defence forces of Pakistan for

safeguarding the sovereignty of the motherland.

He said, “This Day commemorates when, more than a half century

ago, the armed forces and the people of Pakistan joined hands to

repel the aggression and valiantly defended their country. Pakistan’s

Armed’ Forces have played very significant role in the national

development as well as in responding to natural calamities, he

added.

“Our Armed Forces have yet again established their mettle by

defeating the forces of darkness and terrorists who were not

only threatening us but are a threat to the entire civilized

world. I am glad to share that the successful military operations

under the National Action Plan, called Operation Zarb-e-Azb and

Raddul Fassad are showing successful results”, he said.

“A small proof of this success story is that today in

Pakistan, a friendly cricket match between the UK Media and

MPs Team and Pakistan XI was played in Miran Shah, the headquarter

of the North Waziristan Agency, which until couple of years ago,

was under the clutches of militants and terrorists,” he remarked.

The High Commissioner also appreciated the growing Pakistan,

UK military cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Raja Rabnawaz, Defence

& Naval Adviser said, “On 6 September 1965, people of Pakistan

demonstrated an unprecedented national unity and stood firmly

behind their valiant Armed Forces to thwart a serious aggression

by the enemy. Our soldiers, sailors and airmen courageously

defended their motherland. Today, we also make a resolve to

defend the country against all threats,” he said.

“The people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have yet again

demonstrated the same spirit of national unity in fighting

against terrorism and violent extremism. No other country

in the world has lost as many soldiers and civilians in its

fight against terrorism. Such successes would not have been

possible without resolute and determined support from the

people of Pakistan.”

Colonel Nadeem Iqbal Khan, Army & Air Adviser moderated

the event. A short video documentary on Pakistan military’s

successful fight against terrorism and extremism was also

shown to the guest on the occasion.