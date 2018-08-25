Defence Day KP Inter-Divisional Boxing on Sept. 6

PESHAWAR, Aug 25 (APP):Defence Day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Divisonal

Men Boxing Championship will be played at Lala Aman Sports Arena with more than

120 pugilists would compete in different weight categories.

This was stated by Secretary General KP Boxing Association

Syed Kamal Khan while talking to APP here on Saturday. He said the Championship

would start in the morning on September 6 and would continue till mid night.

He said the arrival of the players would be completed on September

5. Players from Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Hazara, Swat, and Dera

Ismail Khan would be competing. He said the aim and objective of the

Championship is to give due opportunities to the talented pugilists of the

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We want to organize more events in every district and at

Regional level but due to shortage of fund, the association is unable to do

so,” he said. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have good talent of boxing but lack of

opportunities at national level that talented players failed to come up at national

and international levels.

About the Championship, Syed Kamal Khan said that it is the

annual calendar event and out of the Championship a team would also be

short-listed for the camp to be setup at the same venue.