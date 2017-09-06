Nation united to meet challenges, foil conspiracies: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said the whole nation stands united alongside
defence forces to thwart nefarious designs of our enemies and foil
conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan.
“Today Pakistan is confronted with multiple security
challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external
aggression, but the entire nation stands alongside Pakistan Defence
Forces to thwart evil designs against integrity and prosperity of
Pakistan,” he said in a message on the Defence Day falling
on Wednesday (September 6).
“Our soldiers are our greatest asset as they not only offer
their precious lives for fighting in battlefields but also remain
prepared to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive
force in very challenging situation, may it be horrifying
earthquakes or the devastating floods,” the speaker said.
He said the Defence Day of Pakistan calls upon
the nation to pledge renewal of the spirit of loyalty and service to
Pakistan and pay tribute to valiant sons who embraced `Shahadat’
while ensuring the security of the motherland.
“This glorious day signifies passion and sacrifice, serving as
a supreme cause to lay our lives for the sake of our beloved
homeland,” he added.
As Pakistan is moving towards a path of progress, the speaker
said, the supreme sacrifices of the sons who laid down their lives
for our prosperous tomorrow should always be remembered.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the defence of the country is not
limited to September 6 alone, rather stretches upon an entire
lifetime and encompasses all dimensions of physical and ideological
frontiers which need to be guarded. “Celebrating this day helps the
nation in reinvigorating the spirit of patriotism.”
On this day, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi also said
the whole nation stands united with utmost discipline and
unwavering faith to make this country strong.
“Let us take the opportunity to once again pay homage to the
martyrs of September 6, 1965 and all those who sacrificed their
lives for the safety of the country in the later years,” he said.
