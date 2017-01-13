Defeating terrorist mindset must for complete end of militancy: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday
said after defeating terrorism in battlefield, there was a need to
crush the terrorist mindset as well.
Addressing the graduates of National Security and War Course
here at National Defence College, the President said terrorism and
extremism could be eliminated by promoting education.
The President said following the success of Operation Zarb-e-
Azb, another national objective needed to be determined to ensure
peace in the country.
He said civil and military officials, media and educationists
could contribute their input in devising a national policy in
eliminating terrorism.
President Mamnoon also suggested benefiting from the expertise
of friendly countries in curbing militancy and extremism.
The President gave away certificates among the participants of
the course.
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal,
members of parliament and civil and military personnel attended the
event.