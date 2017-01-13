Defeating terrorist mindset must for complete end of militancy: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday

said after defeating terrorism in battlefield, there was a need to

crush the terrorist mindset as well.

Addressing the graduates of National Security and War Course

here at National Defence College, the President said terrorism and

extremism could be eliminated by promoting education.

The President said following the success of Operation Zarb-e-

Azb, another national objective needed to be determined to ensure

peace in the country.

He said civil and military officials, media and educationists

could contribute their input in devising a national policy in

eliminating terrorism.

President Mamnoon also suggested benefiting from the expertise

of friendly countries in curbing militancy and extremism.

The President gave away certificates among the participants of

the course.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal,

members of parliament and civil and military personnel attended the

event.