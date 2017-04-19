Defeated politicians now looking towards judiciary: Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

Dr. Asif Kirmani on Wednesday said those people who suffered worse defeats on political ground from PML-N were now looking towards judiciary.

In a statement issued here, he said that such politicians will remain unsuccessful for ever.

He said that progress and prosperity is trademark of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that people are with agenda of progress and prosperity of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that recently people of Chakwal have shown the mirror to those who are doing politics of lies and allegations.