Defeated political elements trying to obstruct development: CM

LAHORE, July 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

said on Saturday that rejected political elements were becoming an impediment in the way to progress for their lust for power.

He said such elements wanted to take revenge for their defeat by

obstructing the progress, but those wishing to create uncertainty in

the country for their vested interest would face defeat once again.

Talking to a PML-N delegation and MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal here, he

said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a great leader, who steered the country out of crisis and put it on the path to development.

Pakistan is now speedily heading for its destination of development

under his leadership. High standards of transparency and speed had been achieved in completion of the development projects and resources worth billions of rupees had been saved in the mega projects, which was unprecedented in the country’s 70 years history, he added.

Shehbaz said that baseless allegations had been levelled against the

honest and selfless leadership, which has set the highest standards of transparency and spent national resources on public welfare projects.

He said that the nation would always remember the role of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in eliminating load-shedding afflicting

the country for the last 20 years. He said the nation would not forgive those who hampered progress through their negative tactics.

The CM said that brining about improvement in the lives of the

deprived segments of society is the manifesto of the PML-N and the government is acting upon its manifesto under the leadership of the PM.

He said that the public mandate to the PML-N had been honoured and the

people are getting benefits of speedy and timely completion of mega projects. He said that fears of the opponents were increasing and some of political elements are trying to spread unrest in the country. He said that politics of anarchy, differences and allegations is poisonous for development and progress of the country. He said that people knew now who are fake and who are genuine leaders.

The chief minister said that those trying to gain power from

backdoors would not succeed, asserting that those who show new circus

daily at the cost of the country’s development should change their

negative attitude.

He said that the PML-N had always kept public interest supreme and

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has become a ray of hope for the people due

to his public service and honesty.