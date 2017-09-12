Decisive shift to energy mix may lead to sustainable growth: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Deputy Chairman Planning Commission

Sartaj Aziz Tuesday said the government’s decisive shift from costly

thermal power resource to energy mix, would lead to sustainable high

economic growth in the country.

“The government is fully focussing on production of energy

from various sources including renewable solar, hydro, and wind

energy besides LNG and coal-based power projects to overcome the

ongoing energy crisis in the country”, Sartaj Aziz said while

addressing as chief guest at the International Conference on

Sustainable Energy Technologies here.

Sartaj Aziz said that Pakistan has been suffering from a

multi-dimensional energy crisis in the past decade. Power

shortages coupled with high cost of electricity have had a very

negative impact on the economy and on the lives of the people.

While new investments were discouraged by the difficult

security situation, production from existing capacity was

seriously affected by electricity and gas load shedding. As a

result, the growth rate had slowed down to an average of 3%

between 2006 to 2013.

Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz said that the most important

thrust of this effort was the CPEC energy package to add 17000

MW to the existing installed capacity of about 20000 MW.

Of this about half is in the Early Harvest portfolio which will become operational before the end of 2018, he added.

The Deputy Chairman said that the most of power projects under CPEC are in PPP mode, involving an investment of over $ 30 billion by Chinese companies. Pakistan will buy the electricity at upfront announced prices and will not thus add to it debt burden.

He said that in addition to CPEC energy projects, several other projects are being undertaken to add 3000 MW to the system.

On energy crisis, Deputy Chairman said simultaneously attention is being paid to transmission and distribution.

During the year 2016-17 the NTDC transmission has been enhanced

by adding 3,000 MVA and 2,400 MVA on 500 KV and 220 KV systems

respectively. The transmission lines were extended by 87 Km.

To enhance the transmission capacity during 2017-18, about

1,200 MVA of 500 KV and 3,000 MVA of 220 KV will be installed

along with 1,853 km of 500 KV and 809 Km of 220 kV of transmission

lines.

With these projects, the immediate problem of energy shortage

will be resolved but the challenge of many other structural issues

remains to be addressed specially the energy mix. Currently the

share of thermal capacity based on imported oil is almost 40

percent. Even after, the recent decline in oil prices, electricity

generated from imported furnace oil or diesel is Rs.15-17 per unit.

Since the average sale price is Rs. 9 per unit, this heavy

dependence on imported energy is the main cause of the problem of

circular debt. “We need a decisive shift to indigenous resources to

reduce dependence on imported energy.”

He said that as emphasized in Vision 2025 an optimum

sustainable energy mix has to be evolved with reference to

indigenous source, economic feasibility and environmental

impact.

Two important upcoming hydel projects i.e. Dasu and Daimer

Bhasha will help to improve the energy mix to a considerable

extent.

Import of LNG has also helped to alleviate the shortage

of gas in the country

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said that another

major challenge is energy efficiency and conservation through

larger investment and improved technologies. Simple and sensible

steps to ensure energy efficiency and conservation will save money,

reduce energy demand and curb CO2 emissions.

For this purpose, he said the government is encouraging the

use of energy efficient air conditioners, energy efficient lights

(LEDs), and solar water heaters while seeking improvement in

transmission and distribution system to reduce line losses and

theft. The contribution of renewable energy from solar and wind

is at present less than 1%.

But with drastic reduction in prices, prospects of solar

energy are improving. Solar power is already competitive vis-…-vis

diesel-based captive power generation. Irrigation pumps are being

converted to solar in private and public sectors.

He said rooftop electricity generation, both in residential,

industrial and commercial sectors will become more significant

after 2020. Small off grid solar units are also spreading rapidly

in rural areas through the private sector.