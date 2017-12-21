Decisions of Nawaz Sharif to prevail in PMLN: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan here on Thursday said Nawaz Sharif was the most popular politician of the country and his decisions would prevail in Pakistan Muslim League(N).

He was talking to mediamen after attending a conference on climate change here.

Responding to a question about nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as next prime minister by Nawaz Sharif, he said Nawaz Sharif had the authority to take such decisions.

He said Nawaz Sharif was removed from the office of Prime Minister through a controversial decision.

He said removal of Nawaz Sharif negatively impacted economy and different sectors.

“Nawaz Sharif is playing on the front foot and is facing the political challenges with determination,” he claimed..