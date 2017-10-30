Decision regarding attachment of Law Reforms Commission in next cabinet meeting: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP)::Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb winding up discussion on an adjournment motion by Senator Karim Khawaja regarding implementation of land reforms, informed the Senate that a summary had been submitted to the prime minister’s office recommending the attachment of the Law Reforms Commission with the Ministry of Law and it might be included in the agenda of the next cabinet meeting.

The minister said that the commission was not part of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage and presently all legal issues and matters pertaining to courts concerning land reforms were invariably referred to the Ministry of Law for advice and guidance.

She said that the attachment of the Land Reforms Commission with the Ministry of Law would facilitate the process of appointment of the land commissioner to handle and dispose of 8662 pending cases in the Supreme Court, high courts and subordinate courts. She said that the Senate standing committee was also briefed by her on the issue last week.

She further informed the Senate that the decision of the Shariat Appellate Court of 1991 regarding land reforms had been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Senators Taj Haider, Azam Swati, Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Farhatullah Babar and Usman Kakar also expressed their views on the issue.