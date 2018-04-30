Decision on proposed travel restrictions on Pak diplomats in US delayed: Sources

WASHINGTON, April 30 (APP):The US administration has delayed a proposed decision to restrict movement of Pakistani diplomats as was reported by a section of the media this month, according to the sources, who said that the two countries were engaged closely to improve bilateral relations.

The decision had been reported by a section of the media but the spokesperson of the US State Department, when asked to comment at a regular briefing, had said that she had no information to share about the reports that claimed that Pakistani diplomats have been asked not to travel more than 40 kilometers from their posts without permission.

The reports drew attention of the Pakistani American community which expressed concerns over the current state of relations between their motherland and their adopted country and hoped that both sides would work to normalize their ties and work together for the welfare and benefit of their people.

According to reports the US administration was mulling ban on movement of Pakistani diplomats in Washington and in Council General offices in other major cities which would require them to take prior permission if travelling more than 40 kilometers from their posts.

Pakistani Americans observed that perhaps the proposed travel restrictions could be in response to restrictions that Pakistan has imposed on the travel of diplomats. But, it may be mentioned here that the Pakistan government has taken certain steps to ensure the protection and safety of all diplomats.

The reports of ban came days after a motorcyclist was killed in Islamabad in an accident that involved a US Defense attache.

Commenting on the reported restrictions, some embassy officials had expressed the apprehensions that such a move would have negative impact on the Pakistani American community which is trying to improve relations through increasing people-to-people contact.

The relations between Pakistan and the United States have faced problems after the US administration announced to withhold security assistance to the country, accusing of not doing enough in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan has strongly denied accusations and have said that the country was fully committed to fighting terrorism and taking actions against all groups without any discrimination.

Since the withholding of the assistance, top civil and military officials from Pakistan and the United States have held several meetings and Pakistani diplomats in Washington have expressed the hope that two countries, which are longtime allies, would continue to work together to achieve common objectives of ensuring peace and stability in South Asia, including Afghanistan.