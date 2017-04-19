Decision on Panama Papers to be accepted: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday said that decision on Panama Papers would be accepted and implemented whether it was in favour of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) or not.

Everyone holds the right to give his opinion on court’s decision but it should be accepted and implemented, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said decision from the superior court on Panama Papers could be in favour of one party and against to other’s but both should demonstrate respect for the court and its decision.

The minister said that staging protests and sit-ins as reaction to court’s decision should be avoided.

Saad Rafique said after disappointment from protests and sit-in politics, opposition parties went to the Supreme Court with Panama Papers case to keep alive their politics.

He expressed hope that decision on Panama Papers would be in favour of PML-N.

Replying to a question, the minister said banners displayed by PML-N workers in Lahore were aimed to show solidarity and love with political leadership which was not unusual thing.