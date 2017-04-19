Decision of Panama Papers to be based on justice: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that decision of Panama Papers would be based on justice.

The apex court decision regarding the Panama Papers would further strengthen rule of law, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The people love with Nawaz Sharif and they wanted a developed and progressive Pakistan, he said.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf had wasted the time of the nation through sit-ins and protest demonstration.

He said that the decision on Panama Papers would not come on the wishes of PTI. The verdict would come according to law and constitution, he added.