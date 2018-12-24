Consider Pakistan as partner or scapegoat Fawad tells Afghan interior minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday strongly denounced a statement by Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Amrullah Saleh for “trivializing the threat of ISIS” and said time had come for Afghanistan whether to consider Pakistan as a partner or a scapegoat.

“Decide, if you want Pakistan as a partner or as a scapegoat for your own government’s failures,” the Information Minister wrote at Twitter.