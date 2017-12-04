December Polo Cup begins

LAHORE, Dec 04 (APP):The six-goal December Polo Cup 2017 will get

under way from Tuesday (tomorrow) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

Total seven teams are participating in the tournament, which are divided into two pools. The Pool A has Honda Chenab, Diamond Paints,

Black Horse Paints/ Artema Medical and Porsche in it, while Pool B

includes Guard Group, United Snacks Polo and Newage.

Honda Chenab will take on Diamond Paints in the opening match of

the tournament at 1pm while Black Horse Paints/ Artema Medical will vie against Porsche at 2pm and Guard Group will play United Snacks Polo

at 3pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on December 10.