December Polo Cup 2017: Day3

LAHORE, Dec 07 (APP):Honda Chenab qualified for the main final after edging past Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical 7-5 in the December Polo Cup 2017 match here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Thursday.

Bilal Haye and Ahmed Ali Tiwana played key role in Honda Chenab’s triumph with their tremendous three goals each while the remaining one goal came from Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo. From Black Horse Paints, Hamza Mawaz Khan played equally well but he couldn’t get better support and contribution from his teammates, which led his team to defeat.

Black Horse Paints started the match having two goals handicap advantage but they couldn’t utilize their lead and conceded one goal in the first chukker to finish it 2-1. Ahmed Tiwana was scorer from Honda Chenab, who equalized the score in the beginning of the second chukker through Bilal Haye. Hamza Mawaz then got the opportunity to convert a 60-yard penalty hit, which he successfully pumped in to give his team 3-2 edge once again.

Honda Chenab then displayed a great team work in the third chukker and succeeded in converting three goals – two field goals and one 30-yard penalty hit. Bilal Haye, Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo and Ahmed Tiwana scored one goal each to put Honda Chenab 5-3 ahead while one goal was converted by Black Horse Paints through Hamza to reduce the margin to 5-4.

Right after the start of fourth and decisive chukker, Hamza successfully banged in a brilliant goal off 60-yard penalty hit to square the things. It was now anyone’s match as both the teams started struggling for victory. Once again brilliance of Bilal Haye and Ahmed Tiwana helped Honda Chenab struck two fabulous field goals to register a convincing 7-5 triumph and also qualify for yet another main final. Hissam Ali Hyder and Saqib Khan Khakwani supervised the match as field umpires.

Helped by six-star Saqib Khan Khakwani, Porsche outlasted Diamond Paints by 9-3 and qualified for the subsidiary final. Saqib remained instrumental throughout the match as he not only slammed in superb six goals but also supported his teammates Agha Musa (2 goals) and Bilal Noon (1 goal) to perform exceptionally. Only Mir Huzaifa (2 goal) and Raja Arslan Najeeb (1 goal) could contribute some goals for Diamond Paints. Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana and Omar Asjad Malhi officiated the match as field umpires.

Tomorrow, (Friday), the only match of the day will be contested between Newage and United Snacks Polo at 2:30 pm. The winning side will set final clash against Honda Chenab while the losing side will play subsidiary final against Porsche.