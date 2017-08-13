ALEXANDRIA , Aug 13 (APP/IINA): The death toll in Egypt’s Alexandria

train crash rises to 49, officials at the scene confirmed, with authorities saying they expect the number to rise as more bodies are pulled from the wreckage.

So far, 123 have been confirmed injured after a train coming from

Cairo and another coming from Port Said collided in the Khurshid area of Alexandria on Friday.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Dr. Sherif Ismail said that hospitals in

Alexandria are in high alert to receive the victims of the crash, according to media reports.

The Governor of Alexandria Dr. Mohammed Sultan said that a wrong

signal from a railway worker caused the collision.

Egyptian Attorney General Hisham Barakat has confirmed that

authorities have opened an urgent investigation into the train crash.

As per the statement the collision happened when train 13 hit the rear

carriages of train 571.

The statement pointed out that a committee was formed to arrange for

lifting the two trains from the crash scene.

Pictures of lifeless bodies emerged, revealing children, parents and

families forever separated, according to Al Arabiya news channel.

Other pictures showcased remains of body parts being collected and

sorted into bags, others stuck between the trains.

Volunteers at the scene sent word for families and relatives of children who lost their parents in the unfortunate accident.

They urgently called upon them to retrieve the kids from hospitals in

Alexandria.

Mohamad Khalid was one of the many children who lost both of his parents in the crash.

The local people come together, working hand in hand to help the survivors and transport them to ambulances to receive medical attention.

The citizens also helped establish a controlled area to preserve the

remains of the deceased and their valuables from theft, after which they will be handed over to authorities. Not to mention, hundreds of youth who rushed to donate blood for the injured, and worked to launch social media campaigns to search for their families.

Meanwhile, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman sent a cable of condolence to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, following a collision of two trains, near the city of Alexandria, that left about dozens dead and scores injured.

“We have learned with great pain the news of a train collision near

Alexandria, resulting in deaths and injuries. On behalf of myself, the government and people of Saudi Arabia, I offer my deepest condolence and sincere consolation to Your Excellency, as well as to the families of the victims and the people of Egypt,” the King said in his cable.

The King prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on the deceased as well as to enable their families to be patient in overcoming this tragedy.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, also sent a similar cable of condolence to Al-Sisi.

“I received with pain the news of a train collision near Alexandria,

resulting in deaths and injuries. I offer to Your Excellency and the families of all victims, my deepest condolences and sincere consolation, praying to the Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on the dead and speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.