Death toll from Yakatoot blast reaches 22

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP):The death toll from a suicide blast
at a public gathering of the Awami National Party (ANP) reached 22 as another
under-treatment victim lost his life Thursday morning.
Hospital sources said, Muhammad Adil, son of Jan Sher was a
resident of Yakatoot and was injured when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at
an ANP rally in Peshawar late Tuesday night. He breathed his last at the Lady
Reading Hospital. ANP leader Haroon Bilour was also killed in the attack.
Haroon Bilour was among 22 people martyred in a suicide
attack — moments after Bilour arrived there to address a corner meeting.
Presently, 61 people injured in the suicide attack were under
treatment at Lady Reading Hospital, authorities confirmed.
The deceased ANP leader was set to contest the July 25
elections from Peshawar’s PK-78 constituency.
The son of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, a senior ANP figure who,
himself, was martyred in a suicide attack in 2012 after a party meeting, Haroon
was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his
wounds shortly after.
After the incident, a case was registered at police station
Agha Mir Jani Shah, with SHO Wajid Ali as the complainant.