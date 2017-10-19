Death anniversary of versatile television actor Salim Nasir observed

Islamabad, October 19, (APP):Death anniversary of versatile television actor Salim Nasir’s was observed on Thursday.

Salim Nasir was born November 15, 1944 in Nagpur, India.

Born to an educated family, Salim Nasir had all the ingredients necessary to fulfill his ambition. He had a successful career in television and film.

Salim Nasir made his professional cinematic debut in film called ‘Zaib-un-Nisa` in 1976. He earned accolades for his acting skills in many plays, especially Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Ankahi, Dastak and Aangan Terha.

Salim Nasir was honored with Pakistan’s highest achievement award in the field of acting,’The President’s Pride of Performance Award’ presented to his family after his death. At the age of 45 years,Salim Nasir suffered a heart attack on September 24, 1989.

On October 19,1989 he experienced signs of extreme heart congestion around noon.

He was rushed to hospital but expired before any medical treatment could be provided.