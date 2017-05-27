Death anniversary of renowned actress Rani observed

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The 25th death anniversary of great

film actress Nasira Sarfraz known as Rani observed on Saturday.

Rani was born on December 8, 1946 in Lahore.

She obtained tremendous success in late 1960s when she was

paired with renowned actor Waheed Murad.

She remained one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan

in the next decade and acted in both Urdu and Punjabi films.

In 1962 Rani made her screen debut in the film Mehboob.

After the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi Rani became

a leading actress in Pakistani cinema, Radio Pakistan reported.

She also acted in two TV serials Khwahish and Faraib in the early

90s.

She won a Nigar Award for the film `Mera ghar meri jannat’ in

1968. She also won another Nigar Award for best actress for her role

in the film `Sona Chandi’ in 1986.

Rani died of cancer at the age of 46 in Lahore on May 27,1993.