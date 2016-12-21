Death anniversary of Madam Noor Jahan on Dec 23

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): The 16th death anniversary of Madam Noor Jahan will be observed on December 23 in Lahore and Karachi.

Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul and people belonging to Pakistan film industry will pay a rich tribute to the services of Madam.

Madam Noor Jahan was born in district Kasur in 1926. Her original name was Allah Wasai. She started her career from stage dramas with the name of Noor Jahan. She also performed in dozens of Indian and Pakistani films and sang hundreds of songs for Indian and Pakistani films.

Madam Noor Jahan also sang dozens of national songs during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.