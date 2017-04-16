Death anniversary of Babu Baral observed

LAHORE, April 16 (APP): The sixth death anniversary of famous comedian Babu Baral was observed here on Sunday. Babu Baral performed in scores of stage dramas during 30 years of his career.

He was born in Gujranwala in 1964 and his real name was Ayub Akhtar.

He died on April 16, 2011 after suffering from kidney and liver diseases.