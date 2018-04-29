Death anniversary of famous comedian Munawwar Zarif observed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Death anniversary of famous Pakistani comedian and film actor Munawwar Zarif was observed Sunday.

Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian best known for his work in the Pakistani cinema of the seventies. Zarif was

regarded as one of the finest comedians of the subcontinent. Born on 2 February 1940 in Gujranwala,he started his film

career from a Punjabi film `Dandian’ in 1961 and got breakthrough from film `Hath Jori’ in 1964. After a marvelous film career as a

top comedian, he became film hero — first as side-hero in film `Pardey mein rehney doe’ and then in the title roles and hero in the

same year `Banarsi Thugg’ (1973) and `Jeera Blade’ (1973).

He appeared in more than 300 films in just 16 years from 1961-76. He was also famous for his out of script dialogue delivery.

Munawar Zarif died on April 29, 1976 in Lahore.