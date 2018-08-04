Deadline for newly returned candidates to submit expenses ending today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The deadline for the new returned candidates to submit the details of their expenses during electioneering is about to end by the midnight.

“Winning candidates should submit their election expenses to concerned Returning Officers for issuing of official notification” said ECP.

All successful candidates are bound to submit their expenditure detail within 10 days of polling while non-successful candidates are required to be submitted expenditure detail within 30 days.

The commission will issue official notifications of successful candidates in General Election 2018 after receiving the expenses details. However, notifications to successful candidates who fail to share their expense declarations will be withheld.

After the successful candidates are notified, independent candidates will have three days to join any party.

The strength of all political parties in the national and provincial assemblies will be determined after the inclusion of independent candidates, after which the ECP will issue notifications of successful candidates from reserved seats.

It is the constitutional obligation that the session of new assembly should be convened within 21 days after elections so that the election of new prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker might be carried out.

The candidates who have won the elections from more than one constituency must retain only one seat by leaving remaining seats within three days of the notification.