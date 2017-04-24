DG ANF calls on Ch. Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Musarat Nawaz Malik called on Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here on Tuesday.

The Minister congratulated Maj General Musarat Nawaz on assuming charge as DG ANF.

Talking to the DG, Chaudhry Nisar assured of providing every kind of support to ANF at Federal as well as provincial level.

The Minister said it was necessary that all segment of society should be made part of campaign against drugs, zero-tolerance policy be adopted and at same time strict implementation of relevant law be ensured to save people, especially the younger generation from this menace.

The Minister said effective border management and control, particularly installation of fence on western border would help significantly prevent drug transportation.

Chaudhry Nisar said size of economy attached with drugs and involvement of international mafia and network had made redressal of this issue more serious and complicated.

Emphasizing individual as well collective ventures, the Minister said there was a need of comprehensive strategy and benefitting each other’s experiences to curb this menace.

Earlier, DG briefed the Minister about ANF performance and anti-narcotics strategy.