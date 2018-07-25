DC visits polling stations

CHINIOT, July 25 (APP)::Deputy Commissioner Afzaal Chaudhry visited various polling stations in the district and reviewed polling process, working of CCTV cameras and other facilities.

The DC visited following polling stations include: Govt MC Jadeed No.1 school, Govt Madrisatul Binat High School, Grid

Station Jhang Road, Disposal Works Jhang Road, Govt Primary School Mauza Talib, Govt Elementary School Chak 125 Jappey. Govt Primary School Chak 126 Sahmal, Govt Girls Higher

Secondary School Rajooa, Govt Model Primary School Rajooa,

Govt High School Rajooa, Govt Primary School Mahtey, Govt High

School Rashida, Govt Primary School Jasrat and Govt Islamia

High School Chiniot.

DPO Chiniot Ibad Nisar also accompanied the deputycommissioner.