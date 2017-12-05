DC Peshawar Sarkar win Peshawar Football League title

PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP):DC Peshawar Sarkar clinched the trophy after defeating City Eagles in the final of the Peshawar Football League-2017 played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner Peshawar Saira Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed the thrilling final. Director Youth Aziz Ullah Khan, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat, Chairman Youth Gleam Gul Haider, Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal, Chairman Pakistan Football Referee Federation Qazi Asif, and large number of spectators were also present.

Before the start of the final the players of the two finalist teams Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarkar and City Eagles of City University were introduced to her. The final match was started on fast tempo and soon it was in the 4th minute when Hamza Shinwari netted a fine goal through field attempt.

Hamza got a free from mid-fielder Khalid and quickly zoomed into the danger zone where Hamza slammed a beautiful goal to make the tally 1-0. It was a good combine move which ended on a early lead taken by DC Peshawar Sarkar.

After taking the lead, DC Peshawar Sarkar put in more pressure to double the lead but they were failed as City Eagles mostly dominated the play and position of ball. City Eagles also got two easy goal-scoring chances but firsrt Umar Zaib and secondly Hussain missed the target due to poor handling of the ball in front of the box area.

At half-time DC Peshawar Sarkar was leading by 1-0. It was the second session in which City Eagles got a good start and in the first 10-minute play made some good rallies of attacks but failed to score any goal. Due to poor handling of the ball City Eagles failed to level the tally and thus giving a key chance to DC Peshawar Sarkar team to dominate.

It was in the 56th minute when Mohsin doubled the lead through field attempt. Mohsin along with Hamza and Afaq exchanged the ball by reaching in the danger zone and at the end Hamza gave a free ball to unmark Mohsin who did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make tally 2-0.

After 2-0 DC Peshawar Sarkar dominated the proceedings and did not give much room to City Eagles to strike back and quickly succeeded to score another goal to make the tally 3-0. Afaq, who also tied the best scoring award with Javed of City Eagles, scored the third goal through field attempt. Afaq and Javed scored five goals each but the best scoring award was given to Javed, who also made the first-hat-trick of the tournament. Alliuddin supervised the match while Zeeshan and Abid acted as deputy referees while Qazi Asif acted as match commissioner.

At the end of the match the chief guest Additional Commissioner Miss Saira Khan along with Aziz Ullah, Basit Kamal, Qazi Asif, Guil Haider and Haji Hidayat Ullah gave away winners and runners-up trophy with Rs. 100,000 awarded to the winners and Rs. 50,000 awarded to runners-up. Akbar of DC Peshawar was declared best player of the tournament, Jawad got best emerging player, Syed Imtiaz Ali got best referee award, Faisal Javed got best coach award as all of them awarded Rs. 5000 cash prizes.