Dawood group get victory in Winter Polo Cup

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Dawood Group emerged winners in the Winter Polo Cup 2017 after outlasting Bilal Steel by 9-5 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

Raja Arslan Najeeb was the main contributor as he slammed in superb seven goals from the winning side while Mian Abdullah Dawood and Omar Asjad Malhi contributed with one goal apiece. Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana thwarted three goals from the losing side while Taimur Mawaz Khan and Rehan Babar hit one goal each.

The match started at a high pace as both the teams converted two goals each in the first chukker while they continued their good show in the second chukker as well and pumped in two more goals each to make it 4-4. But the third and fourth chukkers were dominated by Dawood Group by adding five more goals in their total tally to take 9-4 lead while one goal was converted by Bilal

Steel to finish the match at 9-5.

Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder, executive committee members Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana, Saqib Khan Khakwani, secretary Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, members, their families and a good number of polo lovers were present on the occasion and

enjoyed the high-voltage match.

Tomorrow (Thursday), two matches will be played as Diamond Paints will take on Newage in the first match of the day at 2:00 pm while Porsche will vie against Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints in the second encounter at 3:00 pm.