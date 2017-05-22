David Hale meets Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): American Ambassador David Hale Monday met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and affirmed Pakistan’s role and great sacrifices in eradication of terrorism and extremism.

According to a US Embassy’s statement, Ambassador Hale

noted President Donald Trump’s call during his speech at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit for a vision of peace, security, and prosperity, and unity in conquering extremism and terrorism.

Ambassador Hale thanked General Bajwa for his public commitment on May

18 that Pakistan is taking measures to ensure that militants do not use Pakistan’s soil to conduct attacks against any country.

In this vein, during their meeting General Bajwa offered renewed

assurances that Pakistan would not permit its territory to be used to plan or conduct attacks against Afghanistan.

The ambassador and General Bajwa reiterated their nations’ commitment to

a secure, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.