Date for filing income tax returns extended till Sep 30

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Thursday approved extension for filing of Income Tax Returns till September 30, 2017, in

the case of salaried individuals and Income Tax Statements.

The extension was given under sub-section (4) of section 115 of Income

Tax Ordinance, of Final Tax for Tax Year 2017, said a press statement issued by Finance

Ministry, adding that previously, the due date was 31st August 2017.

The Minister approved the extension of due date on the basis of requests

received from tax bars and different associations, as a number of tax consultants have

gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, and also due to the advent of Eid-ul-Adha.

The extension has been granted in order to ensure maximum facilitation

of the taxpayers, the statement added.