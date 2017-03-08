Dasu Project: WAPDA signs two contracts worth Rs. 180 billion for main civil works

ISLAMABAD, March 8 (APP):Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Wednesday signed two contracts namely MW-01 worth Rs. 115 billion and MW-02 worth Rs. 64.4 billion with China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) for construction of main civil works of the Dasu Hydropower project.

The contract MW-01, which is to be completed in about five years, includes construction of main dam, appurtenant structures and hydraulic steel structures.

The contract MW-02 comprises construction of underground power complex, tunnels and hydraulic structures.

Dasu Hydropower Project General Manager/Project Director Javed Akhtar and CGGC representative Tan Bixuan signed the two contracts on behalf of their organizations here in a ceremony.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Water and Power State Minister Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali and WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R), WAPDA Member (Water) Nasir Hanif, Dasu Hydropower Project management, representatives of the project Consultants and CGGC also attended the meeting.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the government is committed to optimal utilization of hydropower resources for generating low-cost electricity to eliminate load-shedding and provide relief to the people.

Dasu Hydropower Project, he said, is a manifestation of this commitment.

The Federal Minister appreciated WAPDA for its efforts to harness water and hydropower resources in the country.

Later, taking to media person, the minister said menace of power load-shedding would be over powered in 2018 and forthcoming summer would witnessed low load-management.

He said 10,400 MW electricity would be added to the national grid system by 2018.

Earlier, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) in his welcome remarks, said that today is an important day for Dasu Hydropower Project.

Underlining significance of the project, he urged upon CGGC to complete the contracts within the stipulated timeframe adhering to the quality of work specified for the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed by WAPDA on River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province.

This is a vital development project not only for the country but also for KP Province, as the project will stabilize the economy of Pakistan by providing low-cost hydel electricity besides ushering in a new era of socio-economic development in the backward and far flung areas of KP Province.

The project will be completed in two stages â€“ each stage having a generation capacity of 2160 MW.

The World Bank is partially providing funds for construction of Stage-I of the project, while major chunk of the finances are being arranged by WAPDA from its own resources and with the sovereign guarantee of Government of Pakistan.

Stage-I of Dasu Hydropower Project will be completed in almost five years and contribute more than 12 billion units per annum to the National Grid. The Stage-II, after its completion, will also provide another 9 billion units to the system every year.