Dastgir invites Qatari private sector to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir

Khan invited Qatari private sector to invest in Pakistan and assist

in bringing parity to trade balance, which had shifted heavily

towards Qatar after Pakistan’s $16 billion, 15-year agreement to buy

Liquefied Natural Gas.

Khurram Dastgir Khan was leading a 26-member group of

Pakistani businessmen on a visit to Qatar Chamber in Doha, a

press release received here said.

He was received by the Vice-Chairman Muhammad Bin Ahmed Bin

Towar Al Kuwari and members of the Board of Qatar Chamber.

The minister highlighted major economic advances Pakistan has

made in recent years, and particularly made reference to

accelerating GDP growth, outstanding gains in Pakistan Stock

Exchange, rapidly spreading peace, stabilization of public finances,

imminent resolution of energy crisis, and the extraordinary

mobilization of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In his interaction with Qatar Chamber, Minister for Commerce

identified energy infrastructure, rice and food processing, tourism,

commercial real estate, and IT sectors in Pakistan as having immense

potential for Qatar investment.

He asked Qatar Chamber to urge its government to facilitate

visas for Pakistani businessmen.

The vice chairman of Qatar chamber welcomed the minister for

commerce warmly and commended him for bringing a substantive

delegation for business-to-business interaction with Qatari private

sector.

In their comments, board members of Qatar Chamber indicated

lack of marketing by Pakistani manufacturers and producers as one of

the biggest impediments in increasing exports.

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir concluded the meeting by

appreciating Qatar Chamber’s hospitality and asking it to finalize

names for Pak-Qatar Joint Business Council at the earliest so its

inaugural meeting could take place.

Minister’s interaction at Qatar Chamber was followed by

business-to-business meetings between Pakistani companies and Qatari

counterparts.

This was the minister’s first visit to the Qatar Chamber, and

he was accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador Shahzad Ahmed and

Commercial Secretary Arbab Qaisar.