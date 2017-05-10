Dastgir invites Qatari private sector to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir
Khan invited Qatari private sector to invest in Pakistan and assist
in bringing parity to trade balance, which had shifted heavily
towards Qatar after Pakistan’s $16 billion, 15-year agreement to buy
Liquefied Natural Gas.
Khurram Dastgir Khan was leading a 26-member group of
Pakistani businessmen on a visit to Qatar Chamber in Doha, a
press release received here said.
He was received by the Vice-Chairman Muhammad Bin Ahmed Bin
Towar Al Kuwari and members of the Board of Qatar Chamber.
The minister highlighted major economic advances Pakistan has
made in recent years, and particularly made reference to
accelerating GDP growth, outstanding gains in Pakistan Stock
Exchange, rapidly spreading peace, stabilization of public finances,
imminent resolution of energy crisis, and the extraordinary
mobilization of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
In his interaction with Qatar Chamber, Minister for Commerce
identified energy infrastructure, rice and food processing, tourism,
commercial real estate, and IT sectors in Pakistan as having immense
potential for Qatar investment.
He asked Qatar Chamber to urge its government to facilitate
visas for Pakistani businessmen.
The vice chairman of Qatar chamber welcomed the minister for
commerce warmly and commended him for bringing a substantive
delegation for business-to-business interaction with Qatari private
sector.
In their comments, board members of Qatar Chamber indicated
lack of marketing by Pakistani manufacturers and producers as one of
the biggest impediments in increasing exports.
Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir concluded the meeting by
appreciating Qatar Chamber’s hospitality and asking it to finalize
names for Pak-Qatar Joint Business Council at the earliest so its
inaugural meeting could take place.
Minister’s interaction at Qatar Chamber was followed by
business-to-business meetings between Pakistani companies and Qatari
counterparts.
This was the minister’s first visit to the Qatar Chamber, and
he was accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador Shahzad Ahmed and
Commercial Secretary Arbab Qaisar.
