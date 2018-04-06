Dastgir holds meeting with Russian Minister for Industry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has held a bilateral

meeting with Minister for Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Mr.

Denis Manturov in Moscow, on the sidelines of the 7th Moscow Conference on

International Security.

Both the ministers are co-chairmen of the Pakistan-Russia

Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and

Technical Cooperation.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Khalilullah

Qazi was also present in the meeting, said a message received here on Friday.

Dastgir said that Pakistan attached great importance to its

relations with Russia. He said that bilateral relations had improved

substantively since 2013 under the shared vision of the highest political

leadership of both nations.

He also noted that bilateral trade was growing, and

had great potential to rise further.

Denis Manturov observed that IGC provided a good platform for

periodic high-level meetings and underlined that further deepening of

cooperation between Russia and Pakistan would be helpful in promoting peace and

stability in the region.

The two ministers reviewed the progress made on the execution of

decisions taken during the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Russia IGC held in Moscow in

November 2017 and agreed to further enhance cooperation in the fields of trade,

energy, defence, science and technology, agriculture, education, health and

information technology.

Both sides reiterated the commitment to implement the

Inter-Governmental Agreement on North-South Gas Pipeline Project signed in

Islamabad in October 2015.

Denis Manturov assured Khurram Dastgir Khan that a Russian delegation would visit Pakistan in the near future to expedite implementation of the project.