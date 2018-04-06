Dastgir holds meeting with Russian Minister for Industry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has held a bilateral
meeting with Minister for Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Mr.
Denis Manturov in Moscow, on the sidelines of the 7th Moscow Conference on
International Security.
Both the ministers are co-chairmen of the Pakistan-Russia
Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and
Technical Cooperation.
Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Khalilullah
Qazi was also present in the meeting, said a message received here on Friday.
Dastgir said that Pakistan attached great importance to its
relations with Russia. He said that bilateral relations had improved
substantively since 2013 under the shared vision of the highest political
leadership of both nations.
He also noted that bilateral trade was growing, and
had great potential to rise further.
Denis Manturov observed that IGC provided a good platform for
periodic high-level meetings and underlined that further deepening of
cooperation between Russia and Pakistan would be helpful in promoting peace and
stability in the region.
The two ministers reviewed the progress made on the execution of
decisions taken during the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Russia IGC held in Moscow in
November 2017 and agreed to further enhance cooperation in the fields of trade,
energy, defence, science and technology, agriculture, education, health and
information technology.
Both sides reiterated the commitment to implement the
Inter-Governmental Agreement on North-South Gas Pipeline Project signed in
Islamabad in October 2015.
Denis Manturov assured Khurram Dastgir Khan that a Russian delegation would visit Pakistan in the near future to expedite implementation of the project.
