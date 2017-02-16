Dastagir, Saad discuss railways role in trade promotion

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce

Khurram Dastagir called on Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique at PR Headquarters, here on Thursday.

They discussed several issues of mutual interest

including Afghan transit trade and trade activities

on Quetta-Zahedan route.

The commerce minister stressed the Pakistan Railways role

in trade with Afghanistan and Iran, adding that trade had been

increased with Iran after banking agreements.

He said that the railways was safe and economical means

of transportation.

The PR minister assured the commerce minister of a proactive

role in Afghan transit trade, adding that the railways had access

up to Port Qasim and therefore it would not miss any opportunity of business with the neighbouring countries.

Saad said that the PR revenue was expected to increase

up to Rs 40 billion from Rs 18 billion soon.