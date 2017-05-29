Dar, Zahid oppose live telecast of opposition leader’s speech

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday opposed the move by Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for telecasting his speech live through the Pakistan Television (PTV).

He said that during the past ten years, it has just happened once that any such speech was telecast live adding that no other precedent was there and advised the opposition leader to go by the tradition of the parliament.

Minister for Law and Justice informed that there was no justification to allow live telecasting of the speech adding that even in the tenure of Pakistan Peoples Party no such speech was allowed to be telecast live.

Earlier, leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said the whole proceedings of the parliament should be telecast live.

He said that the nation should know what is happening in the parliament.

He requested the speaker that being the custodian of their rights, he must allow him to speak live.

However, the speaker said that he should have to go by book and check the record of proceedings from 2008-13 and then from 2013-16 to check had there been any such live telecast.