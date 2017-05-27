Dar warns profiteers of stern action

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Finance Minister Saturday warned of administrative action against profiteers who raise prices of daily usable commodities on the pretext of the budget.

Addressing the post-budget press conference, the minister said that the relevant departments would be directed to check the prices in the market and take action against profiteers accordingly.

He said that no prices hike was made on daily use commodity in the federal budget, so anyone using it as pretext for raising prices should be punished.